February 8, 2020

Chester board to hear reports

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 3:44 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Chester Area School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

The board will hear reports from the business manager, which includes the FY19 audit and a Share Our Strength Grant for food services; the elementary principal, including parent-teacher conferences on Feb. 13; and the secondary principal, including S.D. Week of Work and an activities update.

The superintendent's report will include School Board Recognition Week Feb. 17-21; a teacher in-service summary; strategic planning; planning meeting time, date and location; administrative contracts; and the 2021 school calendar.

Executive session is planned at the end of the meeting for personnel discussion.

