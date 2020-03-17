Student learning remains priority for educators

Student learning is at the forefront of educators' minds this week as school districts across the state close their doors in response to a request from Gov. Kristi Noem last Friday.

To prevent the community spread of COVID-19 which has been seen in other parts of the country and world, Noem signed an executive order, postponed scheduled tournaments and asked schools to close to deep-clean facilities. School administrators have no way of knowing whether the closures will extend beyond the week, but are preparing for the possibility that may be the case.

"It's a crazy, unprecedented time," said Chester School Superintendent Heath Larson on Monday.

On Friday, after the governor's announcement, Chester teachers scrambled to put together work packets and assignments for students so that Monday and Tuesday could be considered instructional days. Students went home with curriculum materials and school-issued devices, which positions them to continue learning from home, if that becomes necessary.

"The teachers did a great job of getting everything together in short order," Larson said.

In addition, the school district made plans for students to receive a sack breakfast and sack lunch on Monday and Tuesday, if families preordered the service. Spring break was scheduled for Wednesday through Friday, so the service was not offered for those days. On Monday, 21 students received meals, according to Larson.

In order to tentatively plan for the possibility that closures could be extended, Chester staff will meet in small groups to plan ways to continue educating students. The emphasis will be on establishing daily learning targets, using online learning platforms and thinking outside the box.

"We are looking ahead. We are planning for the future," Larson said, emphasizing the rapidly changing nature of the situation. He said the district's goal is "to put everything in place to educate our students from home for as long as we need to."

Should the closure be extended, Chester will make sack breakfasts and sack lunches available to students "for as long as possible," Larson said. He also noted that all school activities are postponed and suspended until further notice.

"As we navigate this uncharted territory, we're all doing the best we can to put plans together and to communicate to everyone," he said.

Madison Central School District is in the same boat, according to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.

"We have staff preparing online classes right now," he said on Monday.

He anticipates the transition to online classes will be seamless for middle school and high school students. The district is anticipating some hurdles with elementary students for whom the online experience will be less familiar.

However, Jorgenson noted, the Madison school district is not totally unprepared for the current situation.

"We've been planning for this for some time," he said, explaining administrators have believed it would be a way to address the challenge of snow days.

Rutland School administrators preferred not to discuss their plans, but a letter posted on the school district's website indicates the district is planning for the possibility of an extended closure.

School Principal Brian Brosnahan wrote, "As we plan for a possible prolonged absence from school, we are working on putting a plan in place to have learning continue while students may not physically be in the building. In order to do this, we will need every student or parent to come to the school on Monday, March 16, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get books, iPads, materials and supplies from teachers."

The letter stated that teachers would provide information "related to the work/directions that they've put together." After stating this, the letter indicated the week of March 16-20 is being considered a "no school" week and the assignments are due next week. It also said teachers would be contacting families with further information if the school closure is extended.

Like Rutland, the Oldham-Ramona School District is not considering this week to be an instructional week. However, teachers are meeting to discuss how to continue educating students should the closure be extended.

"It will be easier for the older kids," said Superintendent Michael Fischer. Junior high and high school students are accustomed to using computers for their assignments and to communicating with teachers via email.

At present, he considers the situation fluid and said the district will respond to information provided by the state. A conference call with superintendents is scheduled for this week, according to Fischer.

Currently, the district doesn't plan to implement any new programs in response to the closure.

"We'll take advantage of the resources we have and determine what, if anything, we can add," Fischer said.