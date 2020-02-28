Corbin files for re-election in city commission race

The staff at the Madison Finance Office reported on Thursday morning that Jeremiah Corbin had filed his petition papers to run for re-election to the Madison City Commission.

Corbin had obtained nominating-petition papers on Feb. 3. The current terms of city commissioners Corbin and Kelly Johnson expire this year.

Madison and the Madison Central School District have scheduled a combined city-school board election on April 14. The city commission and the school board each have two seats up for election.

On Feb. 14, finance office staff reported that Kelly Johnson filed his nominating petition to run for re-election for another three-year term on the city commission.

On Feb. 7, Adam C. Shaw of Madison had turned in his completed petition forms as a candidate in the city election. City staff announced on Feb. 3 that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating petition forms to join the city race.

On Feb. 11, finance office staff announced that Jenny Wolff of Madison had taken out nominating-petition forms as a candidate in the city commission race. In addition, Jerae Wire of Madison obtained petition forms on Jan. 30 from the city office.

Robert Bergstrom and Eric Hortness, both of Madison, have filed their election petitions to run as candidates in the school board race, bringing the roster to four candidates.

Mitchell Brooks, the school district's business manager, reported on Wednesday morning that Bergstrom's and Hortness' election petitions were received, validated and filed by his office.

School board members Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller will have their current terms end.

Honomichl, a Madison resident, had his election petition to run for re-election validated and filed on Feb. 10. School officials reported on Feb. 4 that Richard Avery, a Madison-area resident, had also filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the school board.

Any persons wanting to run in the city or school district elections have until the end of the business day on Friday to submit their papers.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid voter signatures from Madison residents to fulfill their election-petition requirements. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.