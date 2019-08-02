County Commission continues budget discussion

The Lake County Commission will continue discussing the 2020 budget as part of a regular meeting on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse.

In addition to routine business, the commission will approve a new dive team member, approve a resolution regarding operating cash transfers, consider a request from Travis Kreger regarding the courthouse lawn, and consider an application for a special malt beverage license from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Sheriff Tim Walburg will present a security contract with Prairie Village and discuss a generator issue. Welfare Director Mandi Anderson will present indigent applications.

County Highway Superintendent Dave Fedeler has several items to bring before the commission: a utility occupancy application, the bid-ready plans for a bridge in the county, overtime and personnel.

Between Fedeler, who is scheduled to speak with the commission at 9:50, and Toby Morris, who is scheduled to speak with the commission at 10:15 about a proposed TIF in the city of Madison, the commission is scheduled to hold a budget discussion.

Discussion items include the Sioux Valley Commissioners Association meeting in August and the notice of cancellation of a property lease from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Following the regular meeting, the commission will go into executive session to discuss personnel.