Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Holiday
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hamburger, rosemary potatoes, vegetable, fruit,
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, tater tots, broccoli, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Holiday
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Holiday
Tuesday: Chef salad, peaches, crackers
Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Friday: Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegtale, mixed fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes with gray, or taco salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Corn dogs, or crispy chicken salad; baked beans, applesauce
Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, or taco salad; pears
Friday: Hamburger, or chef salad; green beans, grapes
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, peaches
Friday: Hot dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Wednesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Friday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with brown rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn
Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; tater tots
