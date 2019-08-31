Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Holiday

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Hamburger, rosemary potatoes, vegetable, fruit,

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, tater tots, broccoli, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Holiday

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Holiday

Tuesday: Chef salad, peaches, crackers

Wednesday: Barbecued pork sandwich, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Friday: Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegtale, mixed fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes with gray, or taco salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Corn dogs, or crispy chicken salad; baked beans, applesauce

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, or taco salad; pears

Friday: Hamburger, or chef salad; green beans, grapes

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Pizza, broccoli, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears

Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, peaches

Friday: Hot dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Wednesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Thursday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Friday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with brown rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots

Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn

Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; tater tots

