Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, green beans, peaches

Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish filet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Brats, buns, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, cole slaw, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit crisp, whole grain bread

Friday: Tater tot hotdish, lettuce salad, fruit, biscuit

Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake on a stick

Tuesday: French toast sticks

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Danish waffle

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, or chef salad; broccoli & cauliflower, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Meatball sub with sun chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, peaches

Wednesday: Soft-shell tacos, chips and salsa, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, apple slices

Thursday: Hamburger, or chef salad; baked beans, pears

Friday: Uncrustables, snack pack, fruit juice

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Crispitos, broccoli, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Walking tacos, corn, pears

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, mandarin oranges

Friday: Subs, potato chips, green beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Muffins

Tuesday: Pancakes

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs

Thursday: Waffles

Friday: Long johns

Lunch

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy

Tuesday: Chicken wrap, mixed veggies

Wednesday: Pizza, corn

Thursday: Chicken patty on bun, green beans

Friday: Goulash, peas

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots

Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub

Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; baked fries

Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole with bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots.

Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn

(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.)