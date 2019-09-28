Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Cranberry meatballs, onion roasted potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Philly cheese sandwich, diced potatoes, green beans, peaches
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish filet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Brats, buns, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, cole slaw, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit crisp, whole grain bread
Friday: Tater tot hotdish, lettuce salad, fruit, biscuit
Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake on a stick
Tuesday: French toast sticks
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Danish waffle
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Chicken patty on a bun, or chef salad; broccoli & cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Meatball sub with sun chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, peaches
Wednesday: Soft-shell tacos, chips and salsa, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, apple slices
Thursday: Hamburger, or chef salad; baked beans, pears
Friday: Uncrustables, snack pack, fruit juice
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Crispitos, broccoli, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Walking tacos, corn, pears
Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, mandarin oranges
Friday: Subs, potato chips, green beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Muffins
Tuesday: Pancakes
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs
Thursday: Waffles
Friday: Long johns
Lunch
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy
Tuesday: Chicken wrap, mixed veggies
Wednesday: Pizza, corn
Thursday: Chicken patty on bun, green beans
Friday: Goulash, peas
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, or chicken wrap; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs with french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots
Tuesday: Elem: Italian dunkers with sauce, or pork rib sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Italian dunkers with sauce, pork rib sandwich, or ham and swiss sub
Wednesday: Elem: Sloppy joe, or sausage pizza; baked fries. HS/MS: Sloppy joe, tangerine chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; baked fries
Thursday: Elem: Tater tot casserole with bread, or popcorn chicken; carrots. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, popcorn chicken, or egg salad sub; carrots.
Friday: Elem: Walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or Italian sub; corn
