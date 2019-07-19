Mobile dental clinic visits Madison

Delta Dental professionals and local volunteers set up one of the organization's mobile dental clinics in downtown Madison this week to offer dental services to local children who don't visit a dentist on a regular schedule.

Delta Dental, a national dental insurance organization, provided the dental professionals and mobile clinic, which is parked outside the entrance of the Madison Headstart building. Local organizations, such as the Interlakes Area United Way and Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, provided the support personnel for the Madison visit.

The local United Way chapter provided a $2,500 stipend to Delta Dental to bring the mobile clinic to Madison. ICAP staff assist the dental staff with scheduling patients.

The volunteers and dental personnel started seeing young patients on Monday afternoon -- about two persons every 15 minutes for exams, dental X-rays and dental work scheduling. On Tuesday morning, they processed about 64 boys and girls.

Mendy Herke, an ICAP health specialist, said the mobile clinic would remain in Madison until noon Friday.

The Delta Dental Mobile Program provides oral-health services to underserved children. The program operates two vehicles that serve as mobile clinics that provide preventive, diagnostic and restorative care to children across South Dakota. Delta Dental receives help from dental professionals, community-health workers and volunteers.

The mobile clinic made a visit to Madison during July 2018 and served 64 young people, most between the ages of 3 to 17. Delta Dental provided information that 53% of the young patients had no tooth decay but the remaining 47% had decay present in 111 teeth. Of the group, 83% brushed daily, four patients missed school during the previous 12 months due to dental pain, four patients had tooth aches, and seven had never previously visited a dentist. Fifty-two percent were male, and 48% were female.

Seventy percent of the Madison child patients during 2018 belonged to families with incomes of more than $30,000. Thirteen percent of the Madison patients belonged to families with incomes between $20,000-$30,000, and another 11% were in families with incomes between $10,000-$20,000. The remaining 6% of the boys and girls were in families having incomes of less than $10,000.

Of the Madison patient group, 67% of the families were Caucasian, 8% were Asian, 8% were American Indian, 5% were Hispanic, and 12% were of other ethnicity. Seventy percent of the boys and girls had no dental insurance, 27% had private insurance coverage, and 3% were covered by Medicaid and/or the state children's health insurance program.

For the Madison 2018 mobile clinic visit, 138 restorative procedures, such as cavity fillings, were performed, along with 114 diagnostic procedures and 377 preventive procedures, such as cleanings and sealants. Delta Dental estimated the value of all of the dental services at about $43,400.

MAYOR MARSHALL DENNERT (center) of Madison poses with dental staff and local volunteers who supported the summer 2019 visit of a Delta Dental mobile clinic to Madison. The team worked to provide dental services to underserved boys and girls living in the community. Volunteers from the local United Way chapter and ICAP supported the work of a dental team that included (left) Heather Voight, Holly Heien, Jordynn Gehm, Dr. Greg Gertwen, Peggy Beardmore, Patti Fuchs and Cari Miller. (Photo by Chuck Clement)