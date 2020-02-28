The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish, apple crisp, breadstick

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork roast, baked sweet potatoes & apples, peas, frozen pink cloud salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Potato soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato spoon salad, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Lemon pepper fish, rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Barbecued ribs, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Goulash, peas, strawberry cup

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit

Thursday: Walking tacos, corn, peaches

Friday: Fish sandwich, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Green eggs and ham

Tuesday: Pancakes

Wednesday: Breakfast bar

Thursday: Long john

Lunch

Monday: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Corn dog, fries, pears

Wednesday: Chicken noodle casserole, bread, carrots, peaches

Thursday: Pizza, corn, pineapple

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage; or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Biscuit with country gravy and sausage, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast; or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles; or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick; or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Glazed galaxy donut; or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Glazed galaxy donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Tater tot casserole with bread, or pork rib sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole with bread, pork rib sandwich; or turkey and cheese sub; peas

Tuesday: Elem: Beef and cheese burrito, or crispy chicken sandwich; carrots. HS/MS: Beef and cheese burrito, chicken cheddar sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; carrots

Wednesday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or pulled pork sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, pulled pork sandwich, or cold cut sub; green beans

Thursday: Elem: Meatballs and gravy, or teriyaki chicken; broccoli, rice. HS/MS: Meatballs and gravy with rice, spicy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; broccoli

Friday: Elem: Cheese pizza, or fish sticks with dinner roll; corn. HS/MS: Chicken and noodles with bread, breaded fish sandwich, or Italian sub; corn