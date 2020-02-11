Honomichl files for school board election

Rob Honomichl of Madison had his election petition to run for a seat on the Madison School Board validated and filed on Monday, according to a report from the business office of the Madison Central School District.

School board members Honomichl and Shawn Miller will have their current terms end in 2020.

School officials reported last Tuesday that Richard Avery, a Madison area resident, had also filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the school board.

The Madison School Board and the Madison City Commission each have two seats up for election this spring. The city of Madison and Madison Central have agreed to hold a combined city-school district election on April 14.

The staff at the Madison Finance Office reported on Friday afternoon that Adam C. Shaw of Madison had turned in his completed nominating-petition forms as a candidate seeking a seat on the Madison City Commission.

The terms of incumbent commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson will expire this spring.

Corbin obtained nominating-petition papers on Feb. 3 to run for re-election. Johnson took out nominating-petition forms on Jan. 30.

Jerae Wire of Madison also obtained petition forms on Jan. 30 from the city office.

City staff announced that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating petition forms to join the city race on Feb. 3.

Persons serving on the school board and the Madison City Commission have three-year terms in office.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid voter signatures from Madison residents and return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.