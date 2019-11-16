City to hear second readings for 2020 utility rates

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the second readings of changes to municipal utility rates for 2020 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

City officials have proposed rate increases for electricity, water and wastewater services that are provided by Madison utilities. A fourth resolution will deal with some fee increases at the city's restricted-use waste disposal site.

After hearing the second readings, the commissioners can consider approving the rate and fee changes

Within the electricity rate resolution, city officials asked for a 1% increase across the board for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

City officials reported that the Madison Electric Department has not increased its electrical rates since 2017. In 2017, Madison's electricity rates were increased by 1%.

Among the changes to the water rates, city officials are requesting that the monthly charges for four water-meter sizes increase. For 5/8-inch and 3/4-inch water meters, the monthly charge would increase by $2.50 to $22.08 per month. The monthly charges for 2-inch meters would increase by $2.58 to $173.61; for 3-inch meters by $14.07 to $392.51; and for 4-inch meters by $83.93 to $725.96.

The unit rate for drinkable water would remain the same at about $2.03 per hundred cubic feet with the same surcharge of about 54 cents per hundred cubic feet. Those charges are the same for all Madison customers.

The monthly charges issued to customers with extra water meters will rise from $14 to $15.

The wastewater-rate resolution has proposed increases in monthly fixed fees. For residential customers, the monthly fees will increase by $2.50 to $22.50. For commercial and industrial customers, the monthly fees will increase by $5 to $45.

Also, all wastewater services, after the first service, that are connected to a master meter will have their fees increased from $14 to $15 per month per residence. The volume fee paid per 100 cubic feet will remain the same at $4.01.

The city commissioners will consider increasing tire and drop-off fees at Madison's restricted-use site.

At the restricted-use site, the drop-off fees for passenger car tires would increase from $1.50 to $2 per tire. Light-truck tire fees would increase from $2.50 to $3 per tire, and semi-truck tire drop-offs would increase from $6.50 to $7 per tire. All tractor-tire fees would be set at $20 per tire. Currently, the tractor-tire fees range from $10.50 to $20.50 per tire.

Residents and commercial users of the restricted-use site would also see fee increases. For dropping off refuse and debris by pickup, the fees would increase from $15 to $18 per pickup load. If the refuse and debris is hauled by truck or trailer, the city will increase charges from $10 to $12 per cubic yard.