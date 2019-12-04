Wenks are named Friends of Foundation

Every year, the Madison Central School Educational Foundation chooses a recipient to receive the Friend of the Foundation award at the Big Apple dinner event.

The annual Big Apple dinner was held on Sept. 28 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison. The event helps raise money to enhance educational opportunities for all students and staff in the Madison Central School District.

This award honors longtime supporters of the foundation -- not only monetary supporters but also support in the form of guidance and advice and assistance. This year's recipients of the Friend of the Foundation award are Bud and Marcia Wenk of Madison.

According to Renae Prostrollo, executive director of the MCSEF, the Wenks had a lifetime of love for the community and years of experience with the school system. They were first donors to the Foundation, and Marcia Wenk assisted in getting the foundation developed.

The Wenks donated to the foundation year after year, contributing to their endowment. They also fund camp experiences for students.

"That kind of support is priceless," said Prostrollo.