First Bank & Trust receives Champion of Health Care award

The Madison Regional Health Foundation's board of directors, represented by board member Tammy Miller, presented the Champion of Health Care award to First Bank & Trust.

Miller, CEO of Madison Regional Health System, said the foundation honored First Bank & Trust "whose leadership saw the merits of starting a Foundation in order to keep funds raised for local health care safely for that purpose, and whose business partnership has supported us as we have grown."

Miller said First Bank & Trust's first gift of $125,000 in 2014 helped launch a successful beginning for the foundation.

"We as a board recently learned that First Bank & Trust will continue with another pledge of $125,000, supporting the foundation with donations totaling more than $250,000 by 2024," she said. "Most of us know First Bank & Trust's Community President, Jon Knuths, as a community leader, heavily involved in economic development for the Madison area. This was evident when Jon was involved in identifying and helping to obtain the new site for the current hospital. Madison's First Bank & Trust was a lender involved in the construction financing for the new hospital," Miller said.

Knuths served on the board of directors of the Madison Regional Health Foundation since 2013, resigning in 2019 when his wife Beth was being considered for the position of foundation director.

Knuths accepted the award, a walnut clock, on behalf of First Bank & Trust. He said having quality rural health care is crucial to area communities to be able to stay healthy and strong.

"Supporting Madison Regional Health System is one of the most important causes to support to keep our community alive and well. First Bank & Trust and the Fishback Family support health care in all of the communities they serve," he said.

Knuths thanked his staff for their efforts to support the Madison Regional Health System and health care in the community. He thanked the foundation for this award and honor on behalf of First Bank & Trust.

The Foundation's 2020 Winter Gala was held on Friday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison. Nearly 300 people attended the third annual event, which celebrated Madison Regional Health System providing quality health care close to home. The 2020 theme, "Fulfilling the Vision," refers to the foundation's vision of partnering with the community to support Madison Regional Health System and health care philanthropy in the communities MRHS serves.