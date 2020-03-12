Larsons speak about Leah's Kids projects

Constructing small houses, establishing a grade school for boys and girls, and delivering sewing machines may not seem like such a big deal. But for people making their living by scrounging items from a garbage dump, many things some Americans take for granted are an incredible step forward.

That's how life is for some Central Americans living in a part of Guatemala visited annually by a group of volunteers -- including local South Dakotans -- who help orphans, widows and the disadvantaged.

Chad and Dr. Jodie Larson of Wentworth spoke about their Leah's Kids and Land of Hope missions to about 20 members of the Madison Rotary chapter earlier this week.

The Larsons started Leah's Kids in 2009 to honor Chad's great-aunt, Leah Vargason, who was an orphan. Vargason became a school teacher and a caretaker for children.

The Larsons started their Rotary presentation with a video of the Guatemalan countryside and other recordings of Guatemalan homes, orphaned children in their sleeping areas, women and children, and youngsters playing. The video showed the poverty of hundreds of local residents living at a Guatemalan landfill scraping out a living by scrounging among the throwaways.

Volunteers from Leah's Kids and a group called BuildinGuate have helped the Guatemalans build a community called Land of Hope. Working together, the volunteers and natives have established a school and clinic that assists pregnant mothers and the malnourished.

Chad Larson said some families living at the landfill were reluctant to let their children attend the school because the youth were needed at the dump to scrounge for food. Larson said the school's supporters overcame those objections by promising that the children would receive food while attending classes.

He said the volunteers have plans to construct a vo-tech center to further the educations of the older Guatemalan children.

The Larsons showed the Rotarians photos of homes in the landfill area, play areas for the children, some well-established gardens, and adults learning skills such as sewing.

Jodie Larson spoke to Rotary members about a new program centered on sewing for the Guatemalan females who live in the garbage dump. Nine volunteers traveled with the 2020 Leah's Kids group to teach the Guatemalans how to sew fabric using sewing machines.

Barb Tornow of Madison and other instructors planned to transport about seven sewing machine to the village to teach 14 local females -- seven students in the mornings and another seven in the afternoons -- how to work as seamstresses. The overall goal is to have the students learn how to sew school uniforms, which are in demand in Guatemala, and earn adequate incomes from the work. Using a three-year schedule, the novice seamstresses would start their lessons by sewing table runners and then move onward toward sewing school uniforms.

The sewing instructors also planned to show the students how to sew quilts using fabric scraps.

The Larsons presented several photos of the sewing instructors and their students. They also placed on a large display screen photos of cooks preparing communal meals for adults and children in a kitchen at the Land of Hope, and construction of more durable housing in the community,

When asked about the lives of the Guatemalans residing at the landfill, the Larsons said the natives didn't really know of any other kind of life for themselves. They did recount success stories of children who continued their educations and then returned to help their community members.

Chad Larson explained that the orphanage, Casa Angelina, was staffed by local natives who took care of the boys and girls. Leah's Kids, a nonprofit organization, supports two houses at the orphanage, Leah's House and Harvest House.