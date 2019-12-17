Ordinance will shorten Chester speed zone

Having heard concerns at their Dec. 3 meeting about a new speed zone near Chester, Lake County Commissioners moved to shorten the speed zone Tuesday.

Nineteen Chester area residents attended the Dec. 3 meeting, voicing their opinions about a new 30 mph, half-mile speed zone entering Chester from the east and west on 241st Street.

Many complained that the speed zone was unneeded or too long. On Tuesday, the commissioners passed the first reading of an ordinance that shortens the speed zone to one-fourth mile.

While three Chester area residents were present at the meeting, commission chair Kelli Wollmann explained that public testimony isn't usually taken at the first reading of ordinances.

The second reading of the ordinance, with public testimony if there is any, will take place at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 7, the next regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Commission administrative officer Shelli Gust said the new ordinance would take effect 20 days after publication. That means the longer speed zone will remain in place until about Jan. 29, Gust said.