Genzlinger searches are continuing this week

Searches in the Deerfield Lake area continue this week for Larry Genzlinger, the Howard man who went missing on Oct. 2 in the Black Hills.

Genzlinger, 66, was elk hunting with his nephew near Six Mile Road and Ditch Creek Road around 2 p.m. on that Tuesday he went missing. Genzlinger's nephew contacted authorities at about 7:30 p.m. after Genzlinger didn't arrive at the place where they were scheduled to meet.

Searches for Genzlinger were hampered by a snowstorm that hit the Black Hills late last week.

Lt. Dustin Morrison of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said the searches held on Monday included a team with a cadaver dog.

On its Facebook page, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported that it had as many as nine canine search teams this week from Colorado, New Mexico, Montana and Utah and other ground search teams looking for Genzlinger and also for Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old girl missing since February.

Morrison said the searchers, including two canine teams, were continuing to look for Genzlinger in the "high-probability areas" near the intersection of Six Mile and Ditch Creek roads. They were also expanding the search area.

Morrison said the Black Hills had received about 6 inches of snow, but most of it had melted. Some snow in the Deerfield Lake area was still present in shady areas.

Helene Duhamel, a sheriff's office spokeswoman, said search efforts were made more complicated by Genzlinger wearing camouflage clothing while hunting.

Search efforts have included the use of helicopters and drones with cameras.

Genzlinger is described as a Caucasian male, 5'9'' and 250 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and pants and a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap.

Genzlinger was diagnosed as having congestive heart failure and diabetes.