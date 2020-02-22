Madison commissioners to hold hearing on DSU vacation request

The Madison City Commission will consider vacating a portion of N.E. 8th St., granting a request from Dakota State University officials, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners have scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. to hear any testimony on a proposal from DSU officials to vacate part of a city street on the north side of the campus for the benefit of the university.

After the hearing, the commissioners will consider adopting DSU's vacation request.

If the request is approved the commissioners will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign two agreements. The first is a permanent easement with the state of South Dakota for the vacated portion of N.E. 8th St. The second agreement is a permanent easement for DSU regarding agreement rights, responsibilities and obligations for the vacated portion of N.E. 8th St.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a letter from the S.D. Department of Legislative Audit regarding the city's 2018 audit report.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign engagement letters with Schoenfish & Company Inc. regarding the 2019 annual report and audit services.

-- Adopting a resolution that appoints an applicant agent for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for Disaster Number DR-4469.

-- Adopting a personnel policy regarding city property.

-- Reviewing bids and awarding a bid for the 2020 sidewalk improvement project.

-- Reviewing bids and awarding a bid for water meters.

City officials will announce that all candidate nominating petitions for the April combined city-school district election are due on Feb. 28.

The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss two topics. The first topic centers on consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters. The second topic involves preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.