Rutland School Board meets Monday

The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the school.
On the agenda:
-- Hear a Prairie Lakes Co-op report.
-- Hear the Superintendent's report.
-- Acknowledge conflict disclosure.
-- Continuous Cycle Review Second Reading of Policies: JHCDD, KL, KL-E (1), KL-E (2), KL-E (3), KLB.
-- Approve 2020-21 school calendar.
-- 2019-20 calendar review.
-- O-R-R co-op board discussion.
-- Brookings Health Systems contract.
-- Add Helsper, McCarty & Rasmussen, P.C. Law Firm to official school attorney list.
Executive session: SDCL 1-25-2 (1) Personnel (3) Legal Counsel.