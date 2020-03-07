March 7, 2020

Rutland School Board meets Monday

Rutland School Board meets Monday

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:55 pm

Rutland School Board meets Monday By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the school.

On the agenda:

-- Hear a Prairie Lakes Co-op report.

-- Hear the Superintendent's report.

-- Acknowledge conflict disclosure.

-- Continuous Cycle Review Second Reading of Policies: JHCDD, KL, KL-E (1), KL-E (2), KL-E (3), KLB.

-- Approve 2020-21 school calendar.

-- 2019-20 calendar review.

-- O-R-R co-op board discussion.

-- Brookings Health Systems contract.

-- Add Helsper, McCarty & Rasmussen, P.C. Law Firm to official school attorney list.

Executive session: SDCL 1-25-2 (1) Personnel (3) Legal Counsel.

