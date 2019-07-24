Discovery Day on Saturday has events for children, adults

Discovery Day organizers have put together a roster of activities for Saturday that should please visitors of all ages who venture into Madison.

New for 2019, boys and girls who purchase an all-day "passport" for $10 to the Madison Discovery Day Carnival can participate in games such as a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond and free-throw shooting at the Downtown Armory. The Chamber's Agricultural Committee has scheduled the children's games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce plan to set up a farm tractor and combine simulator for children. The ag machinery simulator works as an interactive demonstrator for people who aren't experienced in operating heavy machinery.

A community group at Valiant Living in Madison has contributed to setting up four inflatable play areas on Egan Ave. People Supported, an organization of Valiant Living patrons, donated funds to the Madison Chamber to have the inflatable play systems available as part of Discovery Day's entertainment.

Discovery Day will start with a couple of Tour the City foot races that will begin at the United Methodist Church on N. Egan Ave. The Karen Cummins 10K race will start at 8 a.m., and the 5K road race will begin at 8:15 a.m. To participate, runners registering on Saturday will need to pay a $25 fee.

The 5K and 10K races have male and female divisions in three age groups. Check-in and a packet pickup session are scheduled at the Depot on Friday from 3-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7-8 a.m.

Organizers will register boys and girls, ages 3-11, for a Kids Fun Run down Egan Ave. at 9 a.m. which goes from the Depot to the Welcome to Madison sign four blocks from the starting line. There is no fee, but children need to register.

In addition, Discovery Day organizers are arranging store sales specials, vendor booths, games, live music, a co-ed softball tournament and a bicycle parade on Saturday.

MART IN THE PARK

Crafters, designers and artists will set up their Mart in the Park booths in Library Park on S. 1st St. to offer various wares and products. The craft fair, sponsored by Madison Christian School, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes games, food booths and live entertainment.

The Madison Aquatic Center, the city's outdoor swimming pool located in Westside Park, will hold a free swim day on Discovery Day. The outdoor pool opens at 1 p.m.