Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit
Tuesday: Corned beef hash, normandy blend vegetables, breadstick, pistachio salad
Wednesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, cornbread, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, Scandinavian blend, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potato, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, pea salad, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Friday: Egg salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, mixed fruit, crackers
Saturday: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce salad with tomato, pears
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Tacos, corn, fruit, pudding
Wednesday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chili or chicken noodle soup, crackers, cheese slices, pears
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: French toast
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs and toast
Wednesday: Muffin
Thursday: Donut
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued chicken on a bun, peas, pineapple
Tuesday: Italian dunkers, green beans, pears
Wednesday: Mexi tots, baked beans, applesauce
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, peaches
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and french toast sticks, or chicken wrap; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and french toast sticks, chicken wrap, or turkey and cheese sub; crispy tater tots
Tuesday: Elem: Doritos walking taco, or barbecued meatball sub; corn. HS/MS: Doritos walking taco, barbecued meatball sub, or ham and swiss sub; corn
Wednesday: Elem: Tater tot casserole, or popcorn chicken; carrots, bread. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, popcorn chicken, or cold cut sub; carrots, bread