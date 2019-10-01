Funding, manpower shortages affect county road repairs

A public meeting scheduled to discuss the Lake County 5-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement plan on Monday afternoon quickly segued into a discussion of current road conditions and the county's plan for addressing them.

More than a dozen people were in attendance, including four of Lake County's five commissioners, when office manager Debbie Rowley reviewed the plan, indicating the county has more than 200 miles of surfaced roadway and 74 miles of gravel. She said the county tries to do five miles of overlay annually.

"That obviously depends on the budget," Rowley said, indicating the last project cost $275,000 per mile.

Rowley said the county attempts to do 25 to 30 miles of sealcoating per year.

"This year, with all the flooding, we did 12 miles," Rowley said.

Highway Foreman Tim Tolley said Lake County is about a year behind as a result of adverse weather conditions this year.

"We're behind the eightball. We have to work on the main county roads before we can get to the township bridges," he said.

Rowley said eight of 51 bridges in Lake County are posted and the engineer, who is currently in the county, is finding additional damage as a result of flooding. She provided a brief update on various bridges in the county, including two projects for which funding has been received from the Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program.

"We've had to replace more culverts than we've ever done before," Rowley said.

She also explained that two programs which can assist in repairs to roadway -- FEMA and Federal Aid Emergency Relief Funds -- take maintenance records into consideration.

"The maintenance is going to be the thing that is going to make it or break it," Tolley affirmed.

In Lake County, rusted culverts have been a barrier to receiving funding. When asked how a culvert is to be maintained, Rowley indicated they should have been replaced before the flooding.

When asked about potholes, Tolley indicated the county is running out of time to address the issues created by the hard winter and flooding. Rowley cited a shortage of funding as a challenge for the department, too.

"What do you do if the dollars are not there?" she asked. "The DOT [Department of Transportation] is expecting the local level to do more and more and more."

Commissioners explained why they opted to levy as much as possible in 2017 when voters rejected the .9 mill road and bridge levy by a margin of 1,465-310 with 18.5% of voters going to the polls. Commissioner Deb Reinicke said that once the levy was set, it could not be changed.

"With the lower rate, it really wasn't going to pay," Commissioner Dennis Slaughter said.

Rowley explained the goal was to generate enough funding to double the amount of overlay which could be done each year, from five miles to ten miles, and the levy would have raised the funds to do that.

Auditor Bobbi Janke explained that not only did the Highway Department lose that proposed source of revenue, but it also saw a cut of nearly $500,000 to its budget request for 2019 as part of efforts to balance the county's budget.

Charlie Johnson asked how much of the fuel tax levied by the state gets returned to the county and learned the amount is generally around $6,000. He proposed taxing ag fuel with 100% of the proceeds being returned to the county.

"Farmers should be willing to chip in and help to fix their roads," he said.

When asked whether any patching would be done this fall, Tolley answered, "weather permitting," and Rowley explained the Highway Department is still dealing with culverts failing. She noted that some of the blacktop is also "crumbling like hamburger."

"The guys have been putting in a lot of time doing the best we can," Reinicke said.

Nancy Hanneman asked who was prioritizing roadwork and how members of the public could learn how projects affecting them personally were prioritized.

"Where do we learn that, and how soon are we going to know it?" she asked.

Rowley said that in 1993, it took two years for all of the roadwork to be repaired. She noted the engineer is still reviewing bridges this year and identified another challenge.

"We're going to have to contract them out. We don't have the manpower or equipment to repair these bridges," she said, without identifying specific bridges. Rowley also indicated that with the amount of road work that needs to be done this year, there is a shortage of contractors.

She encouraged those in attendance to "hope some of the bridges will qualify for dollars." Tolley said the Highway Department was going to begin work Tuesday on those they can repair.

"Some of these smaller bridges we can do ourselves," he said, and described the process.

"When we're working on bridges, we aren't going to have time to go out and patch roads," he said, explaining the tradeoffs.

Johnson asked where the county hopes to be in 12 months. Tolley said it depends upon the weather. Rowley noted it's difficult to budget for years like this one.

Commissioner Roger Hageman said Highway Department employees are putting in overtime. He said the county hopes to fill three open positions within the next month -- county highway superintendent and two heavy equipment operators.

Johnson asked if the county is seeing any pattern regarding roadwork which is holding up better. Rowley said that where they grind up what is there and take cores to determine what kind of mat is needed, the roadway has been holding up better.

Detours affecting roadways were also discussed. These include not only the detours that result from the Washington Avenue project but also those that resulted from flooding. Reinicke said that when traffic was routed off I-90 at Salem, drivers were lost on county and township roads.

Rowley reminded those who attended the meeting that "we're all in this together." She pointed out that no lives have been lost as a result of the flooding and encouraged people to contact her if they have questions.

"We do need to communicate," she said.