October 22, 2019

Historical Society annual meeting is Sunday - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Historical Society annual meeting is Sunday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:03 pm

Historical Society annual meeting is Sunday By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County Historical Society will hold the annual meeting on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Smith-Zimmermann Museum.

John Nelson of Madison, professor of English at Dakota State University, will be the guest speaker. He is a former president of the LCHS and host of the Great Plains Chautauqua in 2006.

Nelson has roots in Ramona and Wyoming but grew up in Fort Pierre. He has published work in newspapers and literary journals. The South Dakota State Poetry Society just published his first chapbook of poems, "West River." He teaches writing, literature and new media courses at DSU.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:03 pm.

Local Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.