Historical Society annual meeting is Sunday

The Lake County Historical Society will hold the annual meeting on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Smith-Zimmermann Museum.

John Nelson of Madison, professor of English at Dakota State University, will be the guest speaker. He is a former president of the LCHS and host of the Great Plains Chautauqua in 2006.

Nelson has roots in Ramona and Wyoming but grew up in Fort Pierre. He has published work in newspapers and literary journals. The South Dakota State Poetry Society just published his first chapbook of poems, "West River." He teaches writing, literature and new media courses at DSU.