City to review duplex zoning ordinance changes

The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the first reading of an amended zoning ordinance concerning duplex regulations when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will review the changes to rules regarding the establishment of duplex housing in which from one to four "congregate living dwellings" are established within the structure. The zoning ordinance would require one parking space for each of the sleeping quarters under the building's roof.

The commissioners will also consider setting a hearing date for the proposed zoning ordinance.

They will acknowledge a cost-sharing request made by the South Dakota Department of Transportation to install temporary asphalt this winter within the street reconstruction work area along Washington Ave.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging the transfer of a package liquor license from Randy Gruenwald of Madison to Randy Gruenwald doing business as Dakota Butcher Madison Inc. and setting a hearing date.

-- Acknowledging a letter from the East Dakota Water Development District, an organization that is providing funds for a proposed flood-risk assessment for Madison.

-- Approving appointments to municipal boards for Karen Mathison to the planning commission/board of adjustment and Michael Johnson as second alternate to the board of adjustment.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding between the city and Lake County so that the Corps of Engineers can conduct a study to evaluate alternatives for flood-risk management.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a certificate of substantial completion for J&M Construction regarding the city's 2019 sidewalk-improvement project.

-- Amending the grade assignment and salaries for some personnel in full-time exempt positions.

-- Approving a plat for Lot 7 in Block 1 of Gulbranson's 2nd Addition, property along Heatherwood Ave. near N.E. 8th St.

-- Approving the first reading of an ordinance that changes the issuance of excavation permits in public rights of way as allowable from April 1 through September 30.

-- Setting a bid date for a project to renovate the city's water building.

-- Hearing an announcement of the presentation of a 2019 gold level Loss Control/Safety Achievement Award to Madison employees from the S.D. Public Assurance Alliance and S.D. Municipal Workers' Compensation Fund.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to prepare for contract negotiations or to negotiate with employees or employee representatives.