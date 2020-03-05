Leighton files petition for county

Four petitions have now been filed with the Lake County Auditor's Office for the three seats open on the Lake County Commission.

Auditor Bobbi Janke announced on Wednesday morning that Adam Leighton, Republican, has thrown his hat into the arena. Thus far, incumbent Deb Reinicke, Republican; incumbent Roger Hageman, Republican; and John Doblar, Democrat, have also filed petitions.

Three other county positions are open this year: state's attorney, treasurer and coroner. State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, Republican, has filed a petition for re-election, as has Coroner Mark Rustand, Republican. No petitions have been filed for the position of Lake County Treasurer, a position currently held by Deb Walburg.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats need 27; and Libertarians need a single signature. Their deadline is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The decision regarding whether a primary election will be held will be made after the deadline for filing has passed and will be based on the number of petitions filed, according to Janke.