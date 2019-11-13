Madison School Board accepts resignations

The Madison School Board approved the resignations of two staff members along with the termination of employment for a third staff member during Monday's meeting.

At the start of their meeting, the school board members added two resignations to the personnel items that they would review and approve.

Tom Farrell, school board president, added resignations from Diane Friesz, a Madison Middle School paraprofessional, and Riki Hansen, the school district's maintenance director, to another personnel item on the agenda. The board members were already prepared to review the hiring of Brenna Johnson as a seventh-grade girls' basketball coach.

Friesz is scheduled to remain on staff until Nov. 26. Hansen will remain in his position until Nov. 22. Farrell thanked Friesz and Hansen for their years of service to the Madison Central School District.

The board members also added a closed session to the end of the meeting in order to discuss a personnel matter. South Dakota law allows school boards to hold closed sessions to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.

When the school board members came out of closed session, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson recommended the employment termination of Paul Morin, weekend custodian. The board members approved the firing of Morin with an immediate termination date of Nov. 11.

First readings

The board members also heard the first readings of changes to two school district budget-related policies.

The first policy, concerning budget transfer authority, added an explanation of restrictions to capital-outlay fund transfers to the general fund.

The second policy specified that an independent public accountant should perform the school district's annual audit.