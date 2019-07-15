SBS continues to support women in cyber fields

Aaron Gamewell, president, CEO and managing partner of SBS CyberSecurity, LLC, announced recently that the cybersecurity consulting and audit firm has pledged $20,000 to help send 20 female Dakota State University students to the national 2020 Women in Cyber Security (WiCyS) Conference.

This doubles what the company sponsored for the 2019 conference.

Gamewell made the announcement at the DSU GenCyber Girls in CybHER security camp. CybHER is a program at DSU that focuses on empowering, motivating and educating girls in cybersecurity. He also introduced Alexis Kulm, a DSU freshman who was awarded an SBS scholarship.

The need for employees in cyber security fields is great and is predicted to grow. To meet this need in the cyber workforce, the Madison-based company has been committed to supporting cybersecurity students at DSU for the last four years. In 2017, SBS sponsored travel for six DSU female cyber students to attend WiCyS. In 2018, Gamewell and his wife Rene joined with SBS to create an endowed scholarship for cyber majors, to help with their education and sponsorships for WiCyS. The company has also sponsored events such as "Breaker Days" and keynote speakers at the GenCyber girls camps.

"We are so proud of the work the women of the CybHER program do and couldn't be more excited to support their efforts," Gamewell said. "The program aligns directly with our core values as a company, and providing our support allows us to help drive much-needed change in our industry."

Gamewell has been with SBS since 2016.

"We are thankful for SBS CyberSecurity and their commitment to increasing women in cybersecurity," said Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, associate dean of The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences at DSU and co-founder of CybHER.

"They provide internships for our students, sponsor professional development opportunities, and help women enter great careers. Our partnership is truly a win-win; our students are given opportunities and SBS can hire talented employees. With their help, we are making an impact."

Female enrollment in DSU's Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences has grown 463% since 2013. The number of women majoring in computer science has grown 400%, and 40% of the new Beacom College students last fall were women.