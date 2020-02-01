Lake County Commission meets Tuesday

Lake County Commissioners will have a short agenda on Tuesday when they meet at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

In addition to routine business, commissioners will approve the 2020-21 surplus property listing, a utility occupancy application from Midco, and assigning $191,105.20 received through the federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) to the road and bridge fund for bridge replacement.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners about jail improvements and a court security grant through the Unified Judicial System. Treasurer Deb Walburg will address them regarding tax deed properties, and Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will present a personnel issue.

Discussion items include Interlakes Area United Way funding for the Lake County Dive Team.

Commissioners will go into executive session for personnel matters.