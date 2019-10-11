Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No service
Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, pear crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad
Thursday: Baked steak with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, vegetable, mandarin oranges
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, apple crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit dessert, crackers
Thursday: Egg bake, hashbrowns, peas, fruit, cinnamon roll
Friday: Cranberry meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Parmesan chicken, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, whole grain bread
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Raised donut
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Cinnamon mini rolls
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, or chef salad; corn, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, or taco salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Corn dogs, or crispy chicken salad; baked beans, applesauce
Thursday: Cheeseburger, or chef salad; green beans, grapes
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, or taco salad; steamed vegetable, pears
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Quesadillas, green beans, apple crisp
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit
Thursday: Super nachos, corn, pineapple
Friday: Barbecued pork sandwich, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast bar
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: French toast
Thursday: Donuts
Lunch
Monday: Corn dog, tri-tater
Tuesday: Chili, crackers
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, peas
Thursday: Hot dog, baked beans
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls, or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel, or long-john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long-john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked fries
Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots with bread, or fajita chicken wrap; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; corn
Thursday: Elem: Chicken and noodles, or mini corn dogs; peas. HS/MS: Chicken and noodles, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas
Friday: Elem: Hot dog, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Hot dog, teriyaki chicken wrap, or Italian sub; green beans