Adam Shaw turns in city election petition forms

The staff at the Madison Finance Office reported on Friday afternoon that Adam C. Shaw of Madison had turned in his completed nominating petition forms as a candidate seeking a seat on the Madison City Commission.

The terms of incumbent commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson will expire this spring.

Corbin obtained nominating-petition papers on Feb. 3 to run for re-election, according to the finance office staff. Johnson took out nominating-petition forms on Jan. 30.

Jerae Wire of Madison obtained petition forms on Jan. 30 from the city office.

City staff announced that Patrick Mullen of Madison filed his completed nominating petition forms on Feb. 3.

Officials with the Madison Central School District reported last Tuesday that Richard Avery, a Madison area resident, had filed a nominating petition to run for a seat on the Madison School Board.

Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, announced that Avery's petition was validated, making him a candidate.

The city of Madison and Madison Central have agreed to hold a combined city-school district election on April 14.

The Madison School Board also has two seats up for election this spring, seats currently filled by Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller. Persons serving on the school board and the Madison City Commission have three-year terms.

City commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid voter signatures from Madison residents and return their completed petitions before the end of the business day on Feb. 28. School board candidates need to collect 20 valid voter signatures.