Madison sets 2020 sidewalk project in place

Madison's city commissioners approved a resolution on Monday directing lot owners in several neighborhoods to construct sidewalks on their property next year if the walkways do not already exist.

The city commissioners directed property owners along several municipal streets and an intersection to build sidewalks. The street sections are:

-- N.E. 5th St. between N. Prairie and N. Antelope avenues.

-- N.E. 4th St. between N. Division and N. Antelope avenues.

-- N.W. 7th St. between N. Josephine and N. Egan avenues.

-- The northeast quadrant of N.E. 6th St. and N. Summit Ave.

Fifteen land parcels are located along N.E. 5th St., and two land parcels are located along N.E. 4th St. One land parcel is listed each for N.W. 7th St. and the N.E. 6th St. intersection.

Madison officials will ask the property owners to complete the sidewalk construction by July 17, but the commissioners can extend the deadline if the construction is completed during 2020.

Property owners are directed to construct the sidewalks at their own expense. The owners can hire their own contractor to perform the work or agree to let the city's contractor do the construction. The city of Madison typically sponsors the construction of ADA-compliant crosswalks within the neighborhoods chosen for the annual sidewalk-improvement projects.