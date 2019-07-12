Chester School Board meets Monday

The Chester School board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

The 2018-19 school board will conduct routine business and approve budget transfers for 2018-19 prior to adjourning. The first meeting of the 2019-20 school board will then be called to order by Superintendent Heath Larson.

Leon Gerry will take the oath of office and officers will be elected. Committee appointments will be made, meeting dates set and compensation for attendance approved.

Routine business essential for operations will be conducted, including designating the official depository for school district funds and designating the legal newspaper for official business. The board will also adopt fees and charges for 2019-29, including athletic admission, lunch prices and substitute teacher pay.

The board will then receive the business manager's report, the elementary principal's report and the secondary principal's report.

Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments, accept the resignation of Mark Moeller and approve two coaching positions. He will also provide an update on summer capital outlay projects and an on-line learning update.