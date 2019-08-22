Colman accident causes Vast outage

The outage that affected Vast telecommunications customers in Madison on Monday originated in Colman due to a construction mishap.

According to Mark Bookout, Vast area general manager in Watertown, a construction contractor was working on underground water lines in Colman near SD-34 when a backhoe hit and damaged a Vast fiber-optic line.

The damage caused the interruption of Vast cable TV, internet and phone services to customers in Madison and Colman.

Bookout said the outage started at about 3 p.m. on Monday and lasted until 9:30 p.m.