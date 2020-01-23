Noem speaks about economic development at DSU

Gov. Kristi Noem visited with local residents at Dakota State University in Madison on Tuesday to talk about economic development, saying that her administration views cyber technology and internet development as the next big industry in South Dakota.

Noem told her audience gathered in DSU's Beacom Institute of Technology building that state officials have hosted visits to South Dakota from technology-sector leaders, and visitors were impressed by the resources, including DSU's technology programs, that the state can provide.

The governor said among the positive outcomes from growing the state's tech sector is building an expanded industry in which more young, professional South Dakotans can find employment.

"Since I've been governor, I've been talking a lot about the next generation," Noem said.

Among the state's positive attributes, Noem listed low tax rates, a favorable tax environment for businesses, limits on government intrusion, and government transparency. She said officials are recruiting tech industries to locate some of their businesses or expand their operations into South Dakota. Noem added that the state would support the development of home-grown businesses.

Noem's visit to DSU was sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. She spoke to about 80 listeners, including business people, university staff, local officials, public school administrators and students.

According to Noem, the availability of high-speed internet systems serves as an important factor in the state's economy, and South Dakota needs high-speed internet for both education programs and business development.

In the area of improving broadband internet resources, Noem recounted part of her 2020 State of the State speech in which she explained how $5 million in state funding led to $25 million in resources to develop broadband connectivity. Noem noted how state lawmakers had provided in March 2019 $5 million as matching funds for broadband improvement. In May 2019, the Connect South Dakota program provided $12.2 million. South Dakota companies were given additional points on applications for USDA Reconnect grants, a federal program that provides funding for telecommunications upgrades. In December, the federal program awarded another $9.5 million for high-speed broadband infrastructure. The funds are intended to build or improve connectivity for more than 1,750 homes in rural South Dakota.

Noem said the state's original $5 million was parlayed into $25 million in broadband investments for underserved areas, assisting about 6,500 homes and almost 150 businesses.

Noem told her audience that her administration was planning to expand the use of the state's REDI Fund to include new housing developments. South Dakota's REDI (Revolving Economic Development and Initiative) Fund serves as a financing tool for start-up firms and businesses that are expanding or relocating in the state. Local economic-development corporations can also use the fund.

The REDI Fund can provide low-interest loans valued up to 45% of a project's total cost. The program requires a 10% minimum equity contribution. Beyond housing developments, qualifying projects have included land purchases; site improvements; construction, acquisition or renovation of a building; and the purchase and installation of machinery and equipment.

During the gathering's question-and-answer session, the REDI Fund program was brought up again, and Noem said the fund's use for housing programs was new. She said "...a big change for this year is opening it up for housing programs."

Jim Enga, a design engineer for Omni-Pro Software in Madison, asked the governor how state government could assist the tech company in providing its product, encrypted database technology, to potential customers. According to Enga, Omni-Pro Software "...had developed a breakthrough in searchable encryption," saying the technology would protect information placed online by customers.

Enga said he was looking for help in the promotion of the product and possible legislation to help Omni-Pro Software's customers. Noem replied that state officials could provide the environment "to grow that technology."

Although Noem had previously warned state legislators about low sales-tax revenue during 2019 and a tight budget for lawmakers to work on during the 2020 session, she said recent revenue numbers were looking more positive. Noem had indicated that state aid might not increase to K-12 education and nursing homes and state employees might not receive raises. Noem said that her administration would support increases in state aid and state employee wages from any additional revenue collected by state government.