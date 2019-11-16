East Dakota offers funds to assist Corps of Engineers study

Madison officials this week approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and a water development district that provides funds to the city to help pay for a flood-risk assessment.

The directors of the East Dakota Water Development District voted on Oct. 17 to provide project assistance funds up to $12,500 to help the city pay for a flood-risk assessment performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On Monday, the city commissioners acknowledged the offer from East Dakota and approved the memorandum.

Madison, Lake County and the Corps of Engineers are working on a comprehensive water resources plan for Park and Silver creeks in Lake County. The study falls under Section 22 of the federal Water Resources Development Act of 1974 with the federal government paying half of the study's expenses and local governments paying the other half.

Officials have estimated that the current cost of the study will amount to $150,000, and the nonfederal sponsors will need to provide $75,000.

According to Jeremiah Corbin, Madison's utilities commissioner, the city has $50,000 available in its 2019 budget to help pay for the Section 22 study. Lake County officials have provided $25,000.

Corbin and City Engineer Chad Comes attended the September meeting of the East Dakota Water Development District (EDWDD), and Corbin requested that the district provide some funding assistance. The district's directors approved Corbin's request during their October meeting.

EDWDD officials will reimburse Madison for study-related expenses when the city provides documentation that local funds were spent on the Section 22 project.

The Section 22 study will look at alternatives for flood-risk management that include updates to hydrology and hydraulics and a review of the 1995 Banner Associates study. The Banner study proposed flood-mitigation efforts that included detention dams upstream of Madison on Park Creek, a detention dam west of US-81 on the Park Creek tributary, renovations to the Madison railroad bridge, and some other flood-mitigation measures

The Section 22 study is not intended by itself to lead to a flood-risk reduction project. However, the parties are expected to use its information to reduce flood risks in Lake County.

The EDWDD, which is based in Brookings, operates as a political subdivision of the state.

According to East Dakota officials, the water development districts in South Dakota have a broad mandate to work to promote the conservation, development and proper management of water resources within their respective boundaries. The districts can involve themselves in almost any activity involving water, but they have no regulatory authority. The EDWDD has operated since 1963.

The EDWDD is one of seven water development districts, consisting of Grant, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody and Minnehaha counties, the eastern half of Miner County, and a portion of Sioux Falls that is located in Lincoln County.