Horizon Health Foundation raises $20,000 in 24 hours

HOWARD -- Horizon Health Foundation, in conjunction with South Dakota Gives, raised $20,751 on Dec. 3 during South Dakota's second Giving Tuesday event. This year's event fulfilled the foundation's goal to raise $20,000 in 24 hours.

Delta Dental of South Dakota also partnered with the foundation to support the event by matching all gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.

Horizon Health Foundation was one of 520 participating South Dakota nonprofits taking part. All funds raised will benefit Horizon Health Care's annual "Smiles for Miles program, a month-long promotion at all eight Horizon dental clinics, allowing children ages 0-5 to receive a free dental exam, cleaning and fluoride treatment.

"Children are cheering with glee and smiling for miles and miles across the state of South Dakota, thanks to those whom made a contribution," said Brianna Feldhaus, Horizon Health Foundation fund-raising officer. "By giving children a better start in life, you have also impacted that child's whole family and, by extension, the entire community."

Ryan Jensen, owner of Springs Food Market in Wessington Springs, donated proceeds from all sales throughout the day and during the community's Holiday Spectacular event on Dec. 3. The Foundation also partnered with "Dude Dad" Taylor Calmus, a Los Angeles-based social media celebrity originally from South Dakota, and Sioux Falls Batman to promote children's oral health and to raise funds for the Smiles for Miles program.

A special video released on Giving Tuesday with Dude Dad (Robin) and Batman teaming up to fight Dr. Cavities can be found at https://horizonhealthfoundation.com/.

Delta Dental of South Dakota was once again a matching gift sponsor, matching $5,000 of gifts made throughout the day. In addition to dental benefit plans, Delta Dental provides dental care and oral health education to kids across the state.

"We know how important it is that young kids see a dentist," said Scott Jones, CEO of Delta Dental of South Dakota. "We also know it's not always easy, especially in rural areas. This is a great way for us to support a mission we share for better oral health for kids in South Dakota."