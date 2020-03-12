City commissioners amend Community Center positions

The city commissioners on Monday approved changes to Madison's employee salary and wage plan for 2020 that deal with coordinator positions at The Community Center, the community's wellness facility.

Madison officials have decided to remove the recreation coordinator position from the staff at the city parks department and create a new recreation & aquatics coordinator position for the staff at The Community Center.

Laurie Bunker was the aquatics coordinator at The Community center, but she was hired at mid-February as the center's new assistant director.

City officials have agreed that the new recreation & aquatics coordinator at the center will have responsibilities that include supervising the Madison Aquatic Center, the city's outdoor pool located in Westside Park.

The Community Center has also added an aquatics coordinator position to its staff. That coordinator will have the responsibilities of managing the indoor pool at The Community Center.

The Community Center operates as a joint program between the city of Madison and Dakota State University.

Board of equalization

The commissioners announced that they will meet as the city's board of equalization on Monday.

The city commissioners have scheduled their board of equalization hearing to start at 5:30 p.m. in their meeting room at City Hall. During the hearing, Madison property owners can appeal their latest property valuations that were produced by county officials.

Surplus computer equipment

The commissioners approved declaring nine computers, laptop and workstation models, as surplus property and appointed appraisers to determine their worth. The computers are considered obsolete and without value.

City officials will most-likely scrap the equipment which had belonged to the municipal streets and water and sanitary-sewer departments.

The commissioners also declared a non-operational copier as surplus property.