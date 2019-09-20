Historic district residents ask for zoning-law review

City commissioners reviewed a letter this week from eight Madison residents -- four couples -- who are concerned about how future housing development will affect the character of the city's historic district.

The writers stated that they support growth at Dakota State University in Madison and improvements to their neighborhood, which is considered the historic district in the community.

The letter continued on to say, "However, even with positive growth, there comes a time to review neighborhood and city standards for development. That time is now."

The writing of the letter was credited to John and Krystal Draper, Jay and Lois Niedert, Bob and Christine Sahr, and Tim and Colleen Tucker. It was signed by John Draper and Bob Sahr.

Sahr appeared before the city commissioners during Monday night's meeting and said residents were interested in balancing the interests of DSU and the surrounding neighborhood. The letter writers are interested in having city officials review the zoning ordinances for multi-residential housing within the historic district and "...consider taking immediate action to address pressing issues in the area."

Sahr spoke specifically about two recently-approved building permit requests submitted by a Brookings developer to construct two duplex housing units along N. Egan Ave near the DSU campus. Each of the duplexes would have 12 apartments with individual bathrooms.

Sahr told the commissioners that each of the duplexes was situated on a relatively small lot for multiple apartments. He said concerns existed about access to the buildings for firefighters, police and paramedics.

On the population density subject, the letter stated, "We have serious concerns about the great strain on parking in the area generally as well as the specific impact of high-density development on parking, public safety, and property values."

The letter writers stated they were worried that if additional development is undertaken too quickly without considering the effect on the historic district, then irreversible damage would occur.

Sahr said the neighborhood residents were interested in "...long-term benefits for the city of Madison," and they wanted to serve as a "...positive, productive part of this process."

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the Madison City Commission on Monday that the city commissioners and municipal planning commission could review Madison's zoning ordinances and consider possible changes to them. Any zoning changes would eventually wind up before the city commissioners.

The city commissioners approved referring the letter to the municipal planning commission.