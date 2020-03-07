March 7, 2020

O-R School Board meets Sunday

O-R School Board meets Sunday

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:55 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the superintendent's office (room 114).

Reports will be given by the AD/principal, business manager, superintendent and Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative.

The board will discuss the 2020-21 school calendar, set the summer driver's education fee and approve an instructor contract, and approve resolutions to seek membership in the NE Educational Services Cooperative and to adopt a 403(b) plan document.

Executive session is scheduled mid-meeting for negotiations and personnel matters.

The agenda also includes:

-- approve nonrenewal of certified staff member, if needed.

-- review/revise school district policies/regulations.

The next regular board meeting is April 13.

Posted in on Friday, March 6, 2020 3:55 pm.

