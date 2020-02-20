Rustand files petition for re-election

Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke announced Wednesday morning that Mark Rustand, Republican, has filed a petition for re-election as Lake County coroner.

Rustand was appointed to the position of coroner in July 2017 when Ted Weiland retired. He was then elected to the position in 2018.

This year, voters will also be determining who fills three seats on the Lake County Commission, who serves as Lake County State's Attorney and who serves as Lake County Treasurer. Thus far, only Commissioner Deb Reinicke has filed a petition for re-election.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats who wish to file need 27 signatures; and Libertarians who wish to file need a single signature. Their deadline for filing is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The decision regarding whether a primary election will be held will be made after the deadline for filing has passed and will be based on the number of petitions filed, according to Janke.