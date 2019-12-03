Local police warn of gift card scam

After the Thanksgiving holiday, personnel with the Madison Police Department placed an announcement on their Facebook page saying that local police received two reports of gift card scams.

The scam typically starts with a phone call or email claiming an association with a familiar business. The caller or contact person then asks the victim to send gift cards worth hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. The scammer may also provide some personal information in an attempt to gain their target's trust.

The scammers will often make their targets feel rushed about providing the cards. They could also threaten the scam victims with court appearances, jail or having an arrest warrant issued.

The Madison Police Department advises consumers that legitimate businesses will not ask any person to send gift cards in an exchange for services. If a consumer ever has doubts as to whether or not the business is legitimate, he or she should hang up and contact the business by their direct business phone number.

Consumers should remain cautious; if they have suspicions as to whether or not a call or email is a scam, they should contact their local law enforcement agency.