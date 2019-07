SIOUX FALLS -- Highway 81 is closed six miles south of Arlington due to water over the road.

Recent rainfall has caused water levels to rise, and the closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The closure limits are approximately 18 miles north of Madison and two miles south of Highway 14.

Traffic is detoured to either SD Highway 25 to the west or Interstate 29 to the east.

For complete traveler information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.