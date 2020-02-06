County to auction odd parcels of land

Odd pieces of land will be auctioned in March, having been acquired by Lake County when it was determined property taxes due could not be collected.

Located in the County Auditor's Subdivision of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, several in the area of Ramm Heights Drive, the slivers of land were not platted as part of adjoining lots. County Treasurer Deb Walburg explained the original map of the area shows the entire area platted into simple lots.

"As things got split, there were pieces of land that weren't included," she said.

Shelli Gust, commission administrative assistant, explained that the wording of the deeds created odd discrepancies that modern technology is picking up.

In at least one instance, a neighboring property owner has asked the county to survey the area because they have planted trees within the parcel being sold, believing it to be part of their lot, according to Walburg. She reported she told the property owner the county would not cover the expense of having a survey conducted, but the property owner could do so.

The four lots include a narrow strip that runs east to west from the Ramm Heights Drive area to Highland Avenue, a narrow strip that runs east to west from the Ramm Heights Drive area to a spot just east of Farmer Avenue, an even narrower strip that runs north to south north of S.W. 1st Street, and a small triangular piece of land east of the elevator on S.W. 3rd Street. Each is valued at $100.

A fifth piece of land in Madison will be auctioned at 9:30 a.m. on March 3, and a piece of land in Junius will be auctioned at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The strip of land in Madison is located near the intersection of Van Eps Avenue and N.W. 4th Street and includes five feet from one lot and 15 feet from another. Walburg said adjoining property owners believed they owned the property and have been maintaining it.

Commissioner Roger Hageman asked how parts of two lots ended up in one parcel. Walburg said it was messy.

"There was a lot of buying and selling and this little piece just ended up being excluded," she explained.

Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked if the property owners could be given the option of simply purchasing the parcel. Gust said they could not, that the property could only be sold at auction or through a sealed bid process. The parcel is valued at $2,600.

Two lots in Poelke's Addition, which is on the east side of Junius, will be sold in February. Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke said interest has been expressed in this piece of property. The parcel is valued at $5,300.

In other business, the commissioners:

-- Approved a listing of surplus property.

-- Approved a utility occupancy application from Midco to run cable along 461st Avenue between Wentworth Park Drive and Willow Hills Lane.

-- Approved assigning $191,105.20 in Surface Transportation Program (STP) funding to the road and bridge fund for bridge replacement. In response to a question from Hageman, Janke affirmed the county received more this year than it has received in previous years. In 2018, Lake County received $168,458.74 in STP funding; in 2019, the county received $169,072.15.

-- Approved accepting a Court Security grant from the Unified Judicial System in the amount of $22,888.94 to add security passcodes and cameras to the judge's chambers and to the offices of Lake County's court services officers.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg explained the grant covers 75% of the total project cost of $30,518.58, and he asked commissioners to find the remaining $7,600, which is not in the county budget. Janke reported that both the building fund and cash are overdrawn for the year. She suggested using funds allocated for the law library.

Gust suggested a budget supplement from the contingency fund, but Janke was hesitant to use contingency funds this early in the year. The commission approved the grant, indicating Janke "will figure something out."

-- Received an update from Walburg about jail updates. The visitation room has been converted into a multi-purpose room for use by attorneys and Community Counseling Services. Video visitation will now be used by prisoners. Video conferencing is also being used for bond hearings, which Walburg said makes security more efficient.

-- Received an update on the Lake County Dive Team from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer. He said Tony Garcia is moving and will be removed from the roster. Two new applicants are being considered, one of whom already has dive certifications.

-- Learned the Dive Team was awarded a grant in the amount of $3,500 from the Interlakes Area United Way. The funding will be used to purchase a new dry suit.

-- Accepted the resignation of deputy coroner Duane Winberg.

-- Approved increasing the number of hours Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten works weekly from 16 to 17. This will make the county eligible from an annual reimbursement of $4,375.

-- Approved hiring Ashley Milbrandt to serve as a part-time victim/witness assistant in the State's Attorney's Office. Gust said Milbrandt has the qualifications State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner was seeking. She has a bachelor of science degree from Black Hills State University and experience working with juvenile victims and the juvenile justice system.

-- Following an executive session, acknowledged the termination of a correctional officer.