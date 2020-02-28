City to consider setting bid date for water project

The Madison City Commission will consider setting the bid date for Phase 1A of a municipal water system improvement project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners and municipal officials have worked on a project during the last two years to replace old water mains and other city infrastructure in northeast and northwest Madison.

Starting the meeting, the commissioners have scheduled two hearings that will begin at 5:30 p.m. The first hearing will hear testimony on an application for a temporary alcohol license for the Madison Fire Department and its Fireman's Dance. The second hearing will consider testimony regarding a retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and S.D. farm wine license requested by Dakota Cinema LLC.

The commissioners will consider approving the applications after the hearings.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a letter from Basin Electric Power Cooperative concerning amending a capacity-purchase agreement.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Gregg and Nicole Peters regarding a perpetual sidewalk easement and parking space installation.

-- Authorize the mayor to sign a right-of-way certificate with USDA-Rural Development related to utility permits with the S.D. Department of Transportation and Lake County.

-- Adopting a municipal policy regarding cell-phone subsidies for city employees.

The city commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to prepare for contract negotiations or to negotiate with employees or employee representatives.