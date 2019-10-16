Class offers insight into 211 Helpline

Do you want to learn more about how to utilize the 211 Helpline and the types of needs and questions they address daily? Interlakes Area United Way and the Helpline Center are offering 211 University.

This free class will share tips and tricks of the 211 Helpline, including how to search and find resources through the 211 online database. Attendees will learn about resource guides, translating resources, community calendars and more.

In addition, Helpline Center staff will share information about the expansion of 211 and the role of 211 in a community, including their role in a disaster and how they respond to crisis calls.

The class will be held on Oct. 29 at FirstLine Funding Group, 1108 S. Washington Ave., Madison. It starts with registration, coffee and rolls at 8 a.m. with the class at 8:30 a.m.

A laptop is recommended (but not required) for those who would like to follow along in navigating the website.

This is the second year 211 University has been offered in Madison. Steve Bartel, assistant dean for student affairs for Dakota State University, attended in 2018 and found the program extremely valuable.

"The presenters were very knowledgeable and passionate and offered insightful answers to our questions," said Bartel. "I left with an in-depth knowledge of the volume and variety of services available, as well as a heightened awareness of how to navigate the website."

211 University is open to the public, but advance registration is requested. Sign up at www.helplinecenter.org/211university.

The 211 Helpline has been available in Lake County since July 2017. The free and confidential service helps people find local resources concerning health, housing and utilities, jobs and support, and more.

Available 24/7 through phone, text and email, 211 is a valuable tool for crisis intervention and situations concerning mental health since its implementation in the area.