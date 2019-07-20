Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, potato salad, tomato spoon salad, croissant
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, crunchy cranberry jello salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Brats, buns, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, apple crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Sloppy joe, diced potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Fish, au gratin potatoes, peas, peaches, whole grain bread
Friday: Hawaiian chicken salad croissant, potato salad, baked beans
Saturday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit
MADISON CENTRAL
SUMMER FOOD SERVICE
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked fries, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with bread, corn, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Corn dog, lettuce salad, fruit, milk
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza, carrots, fruit, milk
Friday: Sloppy joe, baked beans, fruit, milk