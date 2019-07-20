July 20, 2019

Lunch Menus - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Lunch Menus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 2:22 pm

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, potato salad, tomato spoon salad, croissant

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, crunchy cranberry jello salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Brats, buns, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, apple crisp, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Sloppy joe, diced potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Fish, au gratin potatoes, peas, peaches, whole grain bread

Friday: Hawaiian chicken salad croissant, potato salad, baked beans

Saturday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit

MADISON CENTRAL

SUMMER FOOD SERVICE

Monday: Cheeseburger, baked fries, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with bread, corn, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Corn dog, lettuce salad, fruit, milk

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza, carrots, fruit, milk

Friday: Sloppy joe, baked beans, fruit, milk

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, July 19, 2019 2:22 pm.

Local Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.