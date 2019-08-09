Madison School Board to consider changes to closed meeting policy

The Madison School Board will hear the second readings of several revised school board policies on Monday, including one policy which deals with a new set of topics that will allow the school board to go into closed sessions. The board members meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 400 at the high school.

The school board members will hear the second reading of several school-district policy changes. One of the policy changes involves new criteria, involving security issues, allowing board members to move into a closed meeting.

By state law, the school board may go into a closed session to discuss certain items. However, they must take any official action regarding the items discussed in a closed meeting when they meet again in an open session.

The new criteria for closed meetings indicates that the school board members may go into a closed session to discuss any information pertaining to the protection of public or private property and any person on or within public or private property, related to any vulnerability assessment or response plan that would prevent or mitigate criminal acts.

In addition, the board members may discuss any emergency management or response; public-safety information; computer or communications network schematics, passwords or user identification names; guard schedules; lock combinations; and any blueprint or infrastructure record regarding any building or facility that would expose or create vulnerability through disclosure of the location, configuration or security of critical systems of the building.

The school board may also enter into a closed session to discuss other security items that include any emergency or disaster response plans or protocols, safety or security audits or reviews, lists of emergency or disaster response personnel or material, and any location or listing of weapons or ammunition.

The school board members will also hear the second readings of other policy changes that include admission fees for extracurricular events. The price of admission for students in grades 1-12 and college and technical-school students with valid identification to home athletic events is set at $3 and the price for adults is set at $5.

The price of admission for students in grades 1-12 and college and technical-school students with valid student IDs to home double-header events is set at $4 and the price for adults is set at $6.

The school district will sell season passes at three rates: families at $110, adults at $60, and students at $30. The family rate shall apply to the person's immediate family members residing in a household, including children enrolled in a college or technical school.

The board members will review changes to the district's free admissions program that offers free admission to school activities for school district residents who are 62 or older. The seniors can obtain a complimentary pass at the superintendent's office.

The school district will maintain a roster of all persons receiving a complimentary pass. The pass is valid for each succeeding school year after the date of issue.

Certain restrictions may apply if sanctioning agencies, such as the South Dakota High School Activities Association, restrict free admission to events held locally.

In other business, the board members will consider:

-- Approving an agreement between the school district and Paula Kingery for Kingery to provide curriculum and staff-development services.

-- Approving consent agenda items that include personnel actions, such as the resignation of Megan Schuh from her position as a reading teacher at Madison Middle School. The members will also consider approving extracurricular positions: Matt Groce, high school oratory coach; Bud Postma, varsity girls' golf (split position); Robb Graham, varsity girls' tennis; Ashley Mette, assistant ninth-grade girls' basketball and middle-school volleyball; Ross Huska, assistant varsity boys' basketball; Carrie Wieman, assistant varsity gymnastics; Gina Fritz, assistant varsity track and field; Tom Nielsen, assistant varsity football; Elizabeth Gors, cheerleading' adviser for boys' and girls' basketball; Mitchell Brooks, assistant varsity girls' basketball; and Mike Ricke, assistant varsity football.

-- Hearing administrators' reports.

-- Approving 11 open-enrollment applications for the 2019-20 school year.

-- Reviewing changes to the Madison High School and Madison Elementary School handbooks.

-- Approving an agreement with Madison Regional Health System to provide therapy services and professional nursing services.

-- Authorizing school cafeterias to serve student meals without charge from Aug. 22-30.