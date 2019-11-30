Lunch menus are listed

The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, scalloped potatoes, peas, applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, diced potatoes, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, cooked baby carrots, breadstick, fruit

Thursday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, normandy blend vegetables, cornbread, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, crema puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Ring bologna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Fish, company potatoes, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake on a stick

Tuesday: French toast sticks

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Danish waffle

Friday: No breakfast (late start)

Lunch

Monday: Pizza crunchers, or chef salad; breadstick, peas, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla wedge, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, orange wedges

Wednesday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, applesauce

Thursday: Hot dog and fries, or chef salad; baked beans, pineapple

Friday: Fun fish, or taco salad; carrot and celery sticks, peaches

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Fiestadas, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Nachos, corn, pears

Wednesday: Tater tot hotdish, peas, fresh fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges

Friday: Chicken sandwich, tri-taters, baked beans, fresh fruit

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast.

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, or stuffed crust cheese pizza; carrots

Tuesday: Elem: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, or crispy chicken sandwich; baked beans. HS/MS: Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, crispy chicken sandwich, or ham and swiss sub; baked beans

Wednesday: Elem: Creamy mac and cheese, or corn dog; frozen juice cup, bread. HS/MS: Creamy mac and cheese, corn dog, or cold cut sub; juice cup, bread

Thursday: Elem: nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn, cookie. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn, cookie

Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hot dog, or Italian sub; baked fries