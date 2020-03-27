Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, broccoli, banana berry blend, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, potato medley, warmed apples, English pea salad
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pork roast, baked sweet potatoes & apples, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Cook's choice
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, lettuce salad with tomato, tropical fruit, french/garlic bread
Wednesday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: Lemon pepper fish, rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Barbecued ribs, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread