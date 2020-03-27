March 27, 2020

Lunch Menus - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 2:40 pm

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, broccoli, banana berry blend, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, potato medley, warmed apples, English pea salad

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork roast, baked sweet potatoes & apples, peas, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Cook's choice

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, lettuce salad with tomato, tropical fruit, french/garlic bread

Wednesday: Turkey pot pie, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: Lemon pepper fish, rice, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Barbecued ribs, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 2:40 pm.

