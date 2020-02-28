City vacates one block for DSU

The city commissioners approved vacating a one-block section of N.E. 8th St. in Madison between N. Lee and N. Washington avenues for the benefit of Dakota State University.

The Madison City Commission conducted a hearing on Monday to hear any testimony for the vacation of the street section. Dick Ericsson, a Madison attorney, spoke on behalf of the university.

Ericsson told the city commissioners that the governor and state commissioner of School and Public Lands had provided a permanent easement to Madison so the city could continue maintaining water, storm sewer and other infrastructure within the one-block section of the street.

DSU asked for the vacation so the university could develop the property for the benefit of DSU related to the university's adjacent properties and the vacated street section.

In the vacation resolution, university officials also stated, "...such portion of the street being vacated will not in any way interfere with the access to other properties."

"We think it's a good thing," Ericsson said.

After the hearing, the commissioners approved the vacation request for the section of N.E. 8th St. They also approved easements with the state of South Dakota and DSU regarding utility and infrastructure along the single block of street.

FEMA program agent

The city commissioners approved assigning duties as an applicant agent for a FEMA program to Mayor Marshall Dennert.

Dennert is assigned the duties of the local agent for applications to the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant program, a FEMA program that conducts home acquisitions and/or home relocations for the state and federal governments. Dennert is expected to sign the program's related documents and assure the completion of the application documents.

FEMA designated the natural disaster that included the September 2019 flooding in Madison as DR-4469. The overall disaster included severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in South Dakota for an "incident period" that ran from Sept. 9-26, 2019.

Federal officials announced a major disaster declaration for DR-4469 in South Dakota on Nov. 18, 2019.

In late December, Lake County homeowners who wanted to have their flood-prone properties purchased by the government through a FEMA program needed to meet a Jan. 23 deadline. The interested homeowners needed to have work completed that included a "predamage appraisal" of their homes.

FEMA individual assistance

In another area of FEMA assistance to South Dakota property owners, federal officials announced that they had approved 1,314 individual assistance applications through FEMA's Individual and Households Program with assistance approved for $4.77 million in claims.

For individual disaster assistance, the deadline was set on Jan. 31 for property owners to register with FEMA for storms, tornadoes and flooding from Sept. 9-26. The FEMA disaster assistance can help support recovery from a major disaster by providing assistance to individuals and families who have lost their primary homes.

The South Dakota counties designated for individual assistance in the September 2019 natural disasters included Lake, Aurora, Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Flandreau Indian Reservation, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton, and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian reservations.

Personnel promotion

The commissioners approved a promotion among the city's recent personnel items that made Laurie Bunker the new assistant director at The Community Center from her previous position as aquatics coordinator at the center. Bunker's wages as assistant director were set at $49,300.