November 8, 2019

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 4:07 pm

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the superintendent's office at the school.

In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer. No items of unfinished business are on the agenda.

New business items include approving the food service procurement plan and continuing to review and revise district policies and regulations. The board will hear the first reading of admission policies for resident students, new students and students from unaccredited schools. The board will hear the second reading and approve policies regarding student wellness, equal educational opportunities, alternative instruction, school admissions and open enrollment.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Posted in on Friday, November 8, 2019 4:07 pm.

