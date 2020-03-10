Rising country star impresses at Brickhouse

"I was in high school, looking for scholarships to help pay for college," Emily Scott Robinson told an appreciative audience on Friday night at the Brickhouse, prior to sharing with the standing-room-only crowd a song about competing in a beauty pageant.

She went on to explain that she hadn't realized the $10,000 scholarship opportunity was a beauty pageant, that she showed up at a Methodist church with her clarinet, prepared for the talent portion of the contest, but not prepared for the hairspray and prom dresses. As the audience laughed at the picture she had created, and she told them her song was about the culture of beauty competitions, she threw out a serious question: "What promises did you think it held for you?"

The singer/songwriter, named one of Rolling Stone's "10 New Country and American Artists You Need to Know" for 2019, held the audience in the palm of her hand all evening as she maintained the tension between humorous stories, serious reflections and music that had the crowd whooping with enthusiasm. Her songs touched on the serious and the sublime.

With a lyrical voice that resonated with power, she sang of sexual assault with a song called "The Dress," and of the love she shares with her husband and traveling companion with "Better with Time." Standing on the small stage, with an acoustic guitar in hand, she talked about life on the road and experiences she's had.

"This is the dream," she said of playing in Madison. She talked about the warm welcome she had received, about going out to dinner with members of the Madison Area Arts Council, and the appreciative audience.

Robinson's rapport with her audience was evident from the moment she stepped on stage. She engaged a dialogue with questions, such as asking where to have breakfast. She also revealed that she had been learning about the community by making reference to the September flooding. Had she been circulating among those in the crowd, offering beverages or appetizers, she could not have done a better of job of creating a welcoming and appreciative environment.

In part, she did this by not taking herself too seriously. She talked about the loneliness of living in an RV park and the challenges of looking good on tour. She talked about what she gained from talking with people on the road -- stories that helped to shape her music.

"As a songwriter, I feel my job is keeping my ear to the ground. The truth is more interesting than anything I could come up with," she told the audience.

Robinson also talked with wonder about the surprise of being picked up by Spotify, a media service provider, which has launched her career to a new level.

"The craziest thing is that people have been discovering me through that song," she said of the song which Spotify picked up, the love song she wrote for her husband. She said that overnight, it was getting 10,000 listens a day, and went on to explain that she didn't know how that happened.

"Nobody knows who selects the playlist," she said.

In a brief interview following the concert, Robinson said she has been touring for four years. While her audiences are growing with the recognition she has gained in the past year, she works to maintain her authenticity as an artist. She said she works to tell honest stories with her songs, stories that make her vulnerable, such as "The Dress."

"I feel like that's the whole heart of it," she said. "It's about baring our souls. It's about telling things about our lives."

